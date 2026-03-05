Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $39.30 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 6.5%

TUSK stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 409,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11,736.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 218,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified energy services company that primarily provides hydraulic fracturing and complementary well completion and production services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies across North America. Its core offerings include fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, wireline, nitrogen pumping, and pressure pumping equipment, supported by proprietary fluid blends and digital monitoring systems. In addition to conventional oilfield services, the company operates a dedicated solar division—Mammoth Solar—that delivers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale and commercial solar projects.

Mammoth’s fracturing operations are focused on major shale plays such as the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Williston Basin, and Rockies regions.

