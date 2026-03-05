Short Interest in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:EMPB) Expands By 26.8%

Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:EMPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 705 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 29th total of 556 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000.

Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMPB opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

About Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF

The Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Trust Units (EMPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests long and short in equity and US Treasury ETFs based on momentum signals. The fund seeks capital appreciation. EMPB was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

