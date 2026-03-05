Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded Sight Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $5.41 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $73,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,143.10. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Rodberg sold 4,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $34,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,720.80. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,796 shares of company stock valued at $719,722. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sight Sciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — reported a $0.08 loss per share vs. consensus ~-$0.17 and revenue of ~$20.4M that slightly topped estimates; Q4 revenue rose ~7% YoY and net loss narrowed materially year-over-year. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations — reported a $0.08 loss per share vs. consensus ~-$0.17 and revenue of ~$20.4M that slightly topped estimates; Q4 revenue rose ~7% YoY and net loss narrowed materially year-over-year. Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement and liquidity — Q4 gross margin stayed high (~87%), full‑year operating expenses were cut (~13% YoY), cash was $92M at year‑end and Q4 cash usage was minimal, supporting management’s path toward cash‑flow breakeven. Press Release

Operational improvement and liquidity — Q4 gross margin stayed high (~87%), full‑year operating expenses were cut (~13% YoY), cash was $92M at year‑end and Q4 cash usage was minimal, supporting management’s path toward cash‑flow breakeven. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is mixed — management guided revenue of $82M–$88M (implies 6%–14% growth) and reiterated confidence in both Interventional Glaucoma and Dry Eye markets, but adjusted operating expenses are expected to rise to $93M–$96M as the company invests to scale. Investors should watch execution vs. the midpoint. QuiverQuant: Results & Guidance

2026 guidance is mixed — management guided revenue of $82M–$88M (implies 6%–14% growth) and reiterated confidence in both Interventional Glaucoma and Dry Eye markets, but adjusted operating expenses are expected to rise to $93M–$96M as the company invests to scale. Investors should watch execution vs. the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage tilting constructive — recent analyst commentary (Stifel, Lake Street among others) and some buy ratings/targets above current levels provide potential upside if execution matches guidance. Analyst Note

Analyst coverage tilting constructive — recent analyst commentary (Stifel, Lake Street among others) and some buy ratings/targets above current levels provide potential upside if execution matches guidance. Negative Sentiment: Interventional Dry Eye remains a weak spot — full‑year 2025 Dry Eye revenue fell to ~$1.6M from $4.0M in 2024; management targets a rebound to $5M–$7M in 2026, but that recovery is execution‑sensitive and central to upside assumptions. QuiverQuant: Segment Detail

Interventional Dry Eye remains a weak spot — full‑year 2025 Dry Eye revenue fell to ~$1.6M from $4.0M in 2024; management targets a rebound to $5M–$7M in 2026, but that recovery is execution‑sensitive and central to upside assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling and past institutional churn — recent disclosures show multiple insider sales and mixed hedge fund activity, which can add near‑term downward pressure or signal differing views among sophisticated holders. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

