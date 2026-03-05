Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Zephirin Group from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. Zephirin Group currently has a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Baidu from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

BIDU stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $165.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baidu by 65.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

