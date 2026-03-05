Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.01.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 410,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $39,827,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,219.40. This represents a 99.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management formally exited the WBD bidding war, which investors interpret as a vote for financial discipline and lower M&A risk — a primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Management formally exited the WBD bidding war, which investors interpret as a vote for financial discipline and lower M&A risk — a primary catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix said it will redeploy capital into content and buybacks (reports mention a large content investment program), signaling shareholder-friendly use of cash and a growth focus. Read More.

Netflix said it will redeploy capital into content and buybacks (reports mention a large content investment program), signaling shareholder-friendly use of cash and a growth focus. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street interest has picked up: new/raised coverage and higher targets (JPMorgan, President Capital and others) are supporting near‑term upside and giving investors confidence. Read More.

Wall Street interest has picked up: new/raised coverage and higher targets (JPMorgan, President Capital and others) are supporting near‑term upside and giving investors confidence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity and high trading volume show elevated positioning and speculation around the news-driven move — useful for short-term traders but ambiguous for fundamentals. Read More.

Options-market activity and high trading volume show elevated positioning and speculation around the news-driven move — useful for short-term traders but ambiguous for fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A White House disclosure shows President Trump purchased Netflix bonds during the WBD episode — notable headline risk/interest but unlikely to change fundamentals. Read More.

A White House disclosure shows President Trump purchased Netflix bonds during the WBD episode — notable headline risk/interest but unlikely to change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director Reed Hastings and CFO Spencer Neumann disclosed significant share sales in late Feb/early Mar — creates perception risk about insider conviction (or tax/diversification motives). Read More.

Large insider selling: Director Reed Hastings and CFO Spencer Neumann disclosed significant share sales in late Feb/early Mar — creates perception risk about insider conviction (or tax/diversification motives). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Paramount’s bid to combine Warner assets with Paramount+ (and FCC comments that that deal is “cleaner”) could speed approvals and produce a larger competitor, increasing long‑term content and pricing pressure. Read More.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

