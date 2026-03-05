Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.84.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,699.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 576,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,088.52. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 55,507 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $703,828.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 608,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,473.96. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $9,772,812. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations (revenue +123.5% y/y; EPS $0.38 vs. consensus -$0.08), supporting an improving margin story and giving a fundamental reason for upside. Read More.

CEO Mary Powell’s profile/podcast on CNBC increases visibility for Sunrun’s battery and virtual power plant (VPP) strategy, which may strengthen the long-term narrative for growth and grid services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its target to $22 but kept an Outperform — a tempered near‑term view that still implies upside versus current levels. Read More.

Mizuho trimmed its target to $22 but kept an Outperform — a tempered near‑term view that still implies upside versus current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational nuance: Sunrun reported lower installation volumes in Q4 even as VPP capacity increased — this tradeoff signals near‑term booking headwinds but potential longer‑term grid‑service value. Read More.

Operational nuance: Sunrun reported lower installation volumes in Q4 even as VPP capacity increased — this tradeoff signals near‑term booking headwinds but potential longer‑term grid‑service value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed across firms (some upgrades and some trims), which tends to boost intraday volatility as different research views clash. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains mixed across firms (some upgrades and some trims), which tends to boost intraday volatility as different research views clash. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade reported this morning was cited as a direct near‑term selling catalyst and likely triggered stop‑losses, contributing to an earlier sharp drop in the stock. Read More.

An analyst downgrade reported this morning was cited as a direct near‑term selling catalyst and likely triggered stop‑losses, contributing to an earlier sharp drop in the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into Sunrun, introducing legal and management‑level uncertainty that often prompts risk‑averse selling. Read More.

Pomerantz LLP opened an investor investigation into Sunrun, introducing legal and management‑level uncertainty that often prompts risk‑averse selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders — including the CEO, CFO, CRO and a director — disclosed sizable stock sales in early March; clustered insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as reduced near‑term conviction. Read More.

Several insiders — including the CEO, CFO, CRO and a director — disclosed sizable stock sales in early March; clustered insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as reduced near‑term conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure: a midday selloff in clean‑energy names tied to rising crude prices and geopolitics hit Sunrun alongside the analyst downgrade, exacerbating intraday losses. Read More.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

