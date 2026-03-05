Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 418,831 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 29th total of 329,882 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 870.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 870.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtech to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Playtech is a leading provider of software and services for the global online gambling and financial trading industries. The company offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions designed to support online casinos, sports betting, poker, bingo and live dealer experiences. Through a unified back-office platform, Playtech enables operators to manage player accounts, payments, compliance and marketing across a diverse range of verticals and brands.

The company’s product portfolio includes a proprietary casino platform, a sportsbook engine, live dealer studios and a variety of branded slot and table games.

