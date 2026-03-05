Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and Omeros”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $724.34 million 0.48 -$74.44 million ($0.15) -6.50 Omeros N/A N/A -$156.82 million ($2.02) -5.74

Profitability

Cresco Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omeros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cresco Labs and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -7.79% -14.25% -3.90% Omeros N/A N/A -52.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 1 0 0 1 2.50 Omeros 1 1 2 1 2.60

Omeros has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 248.00%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Cresco Labs has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omeros beats Cresco Labs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that has completed phase II clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; and OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company’s products under preclinical development comprise MASP-2, a pro-inflammatory protein target for the treatment of lectin pathway disorders; MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitors for alternative pathway disorders; and Adoptive T-Cell and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies and Immunomodulators/Immunotoxins/Cancer Vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

