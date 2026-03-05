IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,004 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 29th total of 787 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGHY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. IG Group has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGGHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About IG Group

IG Group is a UK-based online trading and financial services firm that offers a broad range of multi-asset solutions to both retail and institutional clients. The company’s core services include spread betting, contracts for difference (CFDs), forex, options, and share trading, all accessible through proprietary web and mobile platforms. IG Group is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and holds licenses in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with local market standards and client protections.

Founded in 1974 by entrepreneur Stuart Wheeler, IG Group pioneered the concept of financial spread betting in the UK.

