Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,195 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 62,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HLAL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
