Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,195 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 62,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HLAL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.