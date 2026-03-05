Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $188.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:CVX opened at $186.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,197 shares of company stock valued at $187,128,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Castellan Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tension in the Middle East has pushed crude and natural-gas futures higher, creating a tailwind for integrated majors like Chevron by supporting margins and cash flow expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages and Wall Street research have been upbeat recently (upgraded price targets and bullish notes), reinforcing investor confidence in Chevron's cash returns and long-term outlook.

Positive Sentiment: Longer-term positioning by large investors (including increased exposure reported in recent institutional filings) and commentary highlighting Chevron's scale and dividend profile support the stock's medium-term appeal.

Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail and analyst attention has increased trading activity and headline sensitivity; that can amplify moves in either direction but doesn't change fundamentals immediately.

Negative Sentiment: Chevron halted production and declared force majeure at the Leviathan gas field after Israeli security orders tied to regional hostilities — an immediate operational disruption that creates uncertainty around near-term gas volumes and local cash flow.

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by R. Hewitt Pate (multiple large blocks disclosed in SEC filings) has likely contributed to near-term selling pressure and investor caution.

Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical headlines (reports of Iranian contacts with U.S. counterparts and threats in the Strait of Hormuz) have increased market volatility and raised the risk premium on energy names despite higher commodity prices.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

