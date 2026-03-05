Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $48.00 target price on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. 57,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.43. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $67.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,595,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $125,662,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 45,177.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,835,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,682.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 772,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

