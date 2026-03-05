Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $1.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

