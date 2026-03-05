Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 344.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Visa News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $320.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

