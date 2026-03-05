Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 344.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Visa News
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its partnership with Stripe’s Bridge to roll out stablecoin‑linked Visa cards in 100+ countries (live in 18 markets) and is piloting on‑chain settlement — a direct push to capture crypto payment volume and new settlement flows that could create fees and platform advantages over time. Visa Expands Bridge Partnership to Boost Global Payment Reach
- Positive Sentiment: The Nilson Report shows card spending reached $10 trillion in 2025 with Visa capturing the largest share of purchase volume — reinforcing secular growth in payments volume that supports Visa’s revenue and network effects. Mastercard and Visa Cards Reach $10 Trillion in Spending in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses highlight Visa as a strong free‑cash‑flow generator with high margins and a modest payout ratio — supporting dividends, buybacks and a defensive cash‑machine narrative for long‑term investors. These 3 Cash Flow Machines Provide Stability in Uncertain Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on valuation asks whether Visa remains attractively priced after a recent pullback — useful framing for investors weighing buy/hold decisions but not an immediate operational development. Is Visa (V) Still Attractively Priced After Recent Share Price Pullback?
- Neutral Sentiment: Two mainstream card reviews (Costco Anywhere Business and Disney Premier) underscore continued breadth of Visa‑branded co‑brand partnerships (cards are issued by banks like Citi), supporting brand ubiquity but offering limited immediate impact on Visa’s top line. Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card By Citi Review 2026 Disney Premier Visa Card Review 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor/institutional presentation transcripts (Morgan Stanley TMT conference) provide management color on strategy and industry trends but contained no single market‑moving surprise in the headlines provided. Visa Inc. (V) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Fintech challenger Revolut filed for a U.S. bank charter and named former Visa executive Cetin Duransoy as U.S. CEO — if approved, Revolut could scale deposits, lending and card issuance in the U.S., introducing a potential competitive pressure point over time. Revolut files for US bank charter, names Duransoy as US CEO
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $320.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
