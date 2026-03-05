Babylon (BABY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.86 Million

Babylon (BABY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Babylon has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Babylon has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and $5.97 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Babylon token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Token Profile

Babylon launched on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.01133054 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,396,582.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

