GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Erste Group Bank

Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GEV. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

GEV stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $837.35. The company had a trading volume of 186,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,595. GE Vernova has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $894.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.48.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

