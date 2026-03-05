KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $426.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.20.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $14.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,298. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.43.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $2.03 (vs. consensus ~$1.66) and revenue $1.46B, up ~34% year-over-year, demonstrating strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $2.03 (vs. consensus ~$1.66) and revenue $1.46B, up ~34% year-over-year, demonstrating strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog ($9.54B) and record free cash flow cited in the results — supports multi-year revenue visibility from existing contracts. Blockonomi: Record Backlog

Record backlog ($9.54B) and record free cash flow cited in the results — supports multi-year revenue visibility from existing contracts. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves into the high-growth data center market (acquisition of Power Solutions) and management commentary highlighted “off the charts” data-center demand — a structural growth opportunity if execution continues. GlobeNewswire: Press Release

Strategic moves into the high-growth data center market (acquisition of Power Solutions) and management commentary highlighted “off the charts” data-center demand — a structural growth opportunity if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: Q1 FY2027 EPS range of $2.57–$2.90 (consensus ~$2.67) and FY revenue guidance $6.9B–$7.2B — range overlaps Street estimates but leaves room for investor interpretation on near-term cadence and margins. Seeking Alpha: Guidance

Guidance is mixed: Q1 FY2027 EPS range of $2.57–$2.90 (consensus ~$2.67) and FY revenue guidance $6.9B–$7.2B — range overlaps Street estimates but leaves room for investor interpretation on near-term cadence and margins. Negative Sentiment: Share-price weakness despite the beat — coverage notes the stock fell after the print, suggesting profit-taking (DY had run up into the report), sensitivity to the low end of the EPS range, or concerns about near-term margin/integration risks. MSN: Stock Reaction

Share-price weakness despite the beat — coverage notes the stock fell after the print, suggesting profit-taking (DY had run up into the report), sensitivity to the low end of the EPS range, or concerns about near-term margin/integration risks. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and elevated expectations (P/E elevated after the run) make the name sensitive to any guidance nuance or execution slippage. Analysts and traders may reprice on small misses. Yahoo: Earnings Snapshot / Valuation Context

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

