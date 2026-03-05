Mizuho Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $34.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 69,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

