Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $319.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $332.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Burlington reported stronger-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue, with comps +4% (10% two‑year stack), margin expansion and 21% EPS growth year-over-year. Management highlighted better-than-expected seasonal performance. Burlington Stores, Inc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

