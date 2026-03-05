Snyder Capital Management L P Buys 40,997 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 11,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $513.19 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

