Daiwa Securities Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $68.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. 226,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

