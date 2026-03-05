Daiwa Securities Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $68.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.
BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.
Best Buy Price Performance
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Best Buy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Best Buy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and profit improvements — Best Buy reported stronger-than-expected Q4 EPS and a big jump in net income, which traders rewarded. The beat drove the initial rally. BBY Jumps 7% as Q4 Earnings Beat Signals Strong Strategic Execution
- Positive Sentiment: Higher-margin mix: Ads, Marketplace and digital execution — Management highlighted Ads and marketplace growth and margin-driven profit gains (plus a dividend increase), supporting confidence that profitability can outpace soft top-line trends. Best Buy Earnings Beat Highlights Shift To Higher Margin Digital Model
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: several firms raised price targets or maintained buy ratings — A number of firms adjusted targets upward (Evercore, BNP Paribas, Citigroup among others), providing additional backing for the post-earnings momentum. Evercore raises PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is cautious but seen as a cushion — Fiscal 2027 guidance was slightly below consensus but framed by some analysts (UBS) as downside-protective; investors are weighing guidance versus margin traction. Best Buy’s Fiscal 2027 Outlook Offers Cushion Despite Soft Sales Assumptions, UBS Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market noise — Broader market weakness and geopolitical risk (e.g., tensions affecting oil) continue to add volatility for retailers, making short-term moves less predictive. US Equity Markets Lower as War Against Iran Intensifies
- Negative Sentiment: Top-line softness: revenue and comp-sales declined — Quarterly revenue slightly missed estimates and comparable sales fell, a key reason some investors remain cautious about sustainable growth. Best Buy Misses Q4 Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term demand concerns from Wedbush — Analysts flagged memory-pricing dynamics and component shortages as headwinds that could pressure sales in the near term. Best Buy Facing Near-Term Demand Challenges, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side divergence and downgrades — Several firms cut or trimmed price targets (and a Sell piece called out limited differentiation), increasing analyst dispersion and signaling risk for longer-term upside. Seeking Alpha Sell Rating
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
