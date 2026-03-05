Zentry (ZENT) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Zentry has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $1.85 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,009,612,051 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 8,009,612,051.61271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00365917 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,021,124.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

