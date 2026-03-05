Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.740-3.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Okta also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.840-0.860 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $68.77 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $172,315.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,001.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.