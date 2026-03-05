Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0108. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.0092, with a volume of 223,600 shares.

Atlas Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

