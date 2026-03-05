Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) Rises By 23.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,884 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 229,829 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,145. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE: AHT) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of urban, resort and convention-oriented markets and includes both well-known national brands and independent properties. Ashford Hospitality Trust seeks to generate long-term value through active asset management, strategic acquisitions, dispositions and selective joint venture partnerships.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ashford Hospitality Trust invests in properties affiliated with leading hospitality brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood.

