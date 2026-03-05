Harvard Avenue Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAVAU) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAVAU – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 2,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Harvard Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Avenue Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAVAU. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Harvard Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

Harvard Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on August 15, 2024 as an exempted company with limited liability (meaning that our public shareholders have no liability, as shareholders of our company, for the liabilities of our company over and above the amount paid for their shares). We were formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as a “target business.” Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic location.

