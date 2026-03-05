Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. 8,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The trust was established to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal securities and seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income. As a target-term fund, BMN has a predetermined termination date of January 23, 2037, at which time the trust’s assets will be liquidated and net proceeds distributed to shareholders.
The fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S.
