Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. 8,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 173.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The trust was established to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal securities and seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income. As a target-term fund, BMN has a predetermined termination date of January 23, 2037, at which time the trust’s assets will be liquidated and net proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.