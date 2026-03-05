Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 and last traded at GBX 74.49. 37,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 171,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50.

Nexteq Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.81. The firm has a market cap of £43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Nexteq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexteq

In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson purchased 12,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 per share, for a total transaction of £9,048.72. Insiders own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nexteq Company Profile

Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) is a strategic technology solutions provider to customers in selected industrial markets. Its innovative technology enables the manufacturers of global electronic equipment to outsource the design, development and supply of non-core aspects of their product offering. By outsourcing elements of their technology stack to Nexteq, customers can focus their product development effort on the most critical drivers of their business’ success.

Our solutions are delivered through a global sales team and leverage the Group’s electronic hardware, software, display and mechanical engineering expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.