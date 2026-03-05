Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 70,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 48,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.3%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 3.43.
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares is a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. This fund offers amplified exposure to Exxon Mobil stock for active traders aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements. It is intended for knowledgeable investors who understand the risks of leverage, including volatility and compounding effects, and who actively monitor their portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Musk’s New 1,000X Opportunity
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.