Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $44.18. Approximately 70,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 48,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 3.43.

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:XOMX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.67% of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares is a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. This fund offers amplified exposure to Exxon Mobil stock for active traders aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements. It is intended for knowledgeable investors who understand the risks of leverage, including volatility and compounding effects, and who actively monitor their portfolios.

