Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

PPL stock opened at C$60.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.49. The stock has a market cap of C$35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$48.35 and a one year high of C$61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

