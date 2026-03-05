TD Securities Cuts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$28.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$25.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.00. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$22.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.97.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Docebo had a return on equity of 73.40% and a net margin of 15.58%.The business had revenue of C$82.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post 1.6842684 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.