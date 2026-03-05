AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.12. 1,306,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 771,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 249.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,565 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 204,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

