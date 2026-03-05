AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.12. 1,306,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 771,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66.
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 249.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Musk’s New 1,000X Opportunity
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.