Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Short Interest Update

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,351,438 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 29th total of 9,488,012 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,005,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE RITM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 12,644,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.21. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662,585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

