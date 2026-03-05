Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 105. Approximately 19,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 19,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50.

Itaconix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.87. The company has a market cap of £14.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Itaconix alerts:

Insider Activity at Itaconix

In other news, insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 per share, for a total transaction of £8,800. 77.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix’s contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaconix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaconix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.