PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,440 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 14,229 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 162,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,635,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0%

MINO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,335. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily holds investment grade and high yield US municipal bonds across varying maturities. MINO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by PIMCO.

