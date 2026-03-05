MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.94 and last traded at €7.01. Approximately 70,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.12.

MLP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.28, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 258.03. The firm has a market cap of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.21 and its 200 day moving average is €7.06.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Featured Stories

