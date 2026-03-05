BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,288 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 29th total of 5,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TXXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $51.57.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation. TXXI was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

