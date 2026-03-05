Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,861 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 5,053 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,424,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 113,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1%

RSPM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 106,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,659. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

