First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.
The company has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
