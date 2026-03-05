First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

