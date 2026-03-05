AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 26,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 66,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGM Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AGM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.02% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in April 2021. It was formed as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with no commercial operations at inception and no revenues other than interest earned on its trust account balances. The company’s primary objective is to identify and complete a business combination with one or more operating businesses.

In connection with its initial public offering, AGM Group issued units comprising one share of common stock and a fraction of one redeemable warrant, with gross proceeds deposited into a trust account.

