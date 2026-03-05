Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Short Interest Update

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 181,710 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 29th total of 144,124 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Kairos Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kairos Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairos Pharma

Kairos Pharma Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

KAPA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 303,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,317. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.28. Kairos Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s proprietary platform leverages targeted ribosomal modulation to promote readthrough of premature stop codons, with the goal of restoring production of full‐length functional proteins. Kairos Pharma’s pipeline includes multiple programs in preclinical and early clinical development for rare pediatric and orphan indications.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kairos Pharma brings together a multidisciplinary team of researchers and clinicians dedicated to translating its technology into potential therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.