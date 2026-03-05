iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and traded as high as $56.33. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 692,075 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

