NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.67 and last traded at C$17.41. 2,426,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,592,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.27. The firm has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.

