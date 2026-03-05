abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 24,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 30,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: VFL) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Musk’s New 1,000X Opportunity
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.