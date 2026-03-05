Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) Trading Down 20.3% – Time to Sell?

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) was down 20.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.00 and last traded at C$57.00. Approximately 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.51.

Redcare Pharmacy Trading Down 20.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.71.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and changed its name to Redcare Pharmacy NV in June 2023. Redcare Pharmacy NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

