FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.95 and traded as high as GBX 143.20. FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 141.60, with a volume of 118,971 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 145.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDM Group

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £147.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.94.

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.