Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,531,079 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 29th total of 3,469,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SUPV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance
Shares of SUPV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 1,064,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $17.02.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.
Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.
Featured Stories
