Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,531,079 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 29th total of 3,469,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,183,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUPV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUPV

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 1,064,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.