Strive Asset Management LLC Sells 31,379 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Strive Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

MUB opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

