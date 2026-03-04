American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 15.9% increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

American Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Express to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

American Express Stock Up 1.0%

AXP stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.45 and its 200-day moving average is $349.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

