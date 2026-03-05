Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 212,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 284,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

CEPU has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU) is Argentina’s leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company’s thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina’s clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

